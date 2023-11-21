Travel Hacks and Tips

Watch Now
Consumer Travel Expert with United Arlines, Nicole Carriere, shared what travelers can expect at the airport this Thanksgiving and holiday season. From what the busiest days to travel will be to insider tips for stress-free travel, she has the “hacks” to help anyone who plans on taking a flight over the holidays.
Posted at 11:53 AM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 11:53:26-05

This Thanksgiving travel season is on track to be the busiest yet – more than 5.9 million people are expected to fly on United Airlines alone between Nov. 17-29. But you don’t have to be a frequent flier to enjoy a smooth holiday travel experience. Some airlines have rolled out new technology features to skip long lines, check bags in less than two minutes and video chat live with a customer service agent.

For more information, visit www.United.com

