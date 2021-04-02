Travel Back in Time with Baalbek Reborn!

Have you ever wanted to travel back in time? Well now you can, thanks to an innovative virtual reality experience featuring one of the world’s most treasured ruins. Travel Expert Laura Begley Bloom tells us more about Baalbek Reborn! A collaboration between Flyover Zone, the DAI Kairo - German Archaeological Institute Cairo and the Lebanese Ministry Of Culture.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.