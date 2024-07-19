Transform Your Skin in Just 10 Minutes with Plexaderm!

Tired of under-eye bags and wrinkles? Try Plexaderm’s 10-minute challenge! Get your Plexaderm trial pack for just $14.95, with free shipping and a 30-day money-back guarantee. Visit PlexadermTrial.com to order now!

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..