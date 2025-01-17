Trade Your Winter Blues for Ocean Views at Fort Myers

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Ready to swap snow for sand? National Plan for Vacation Day (Jan. 28) is the perfect reminder to prioritize time off and Fort Myers is the perfect place to spend it! From breathtaking beaches to vibrant downtown experiences, this Florida gem has something for everyone. Pete Scalia chats with Raymond Sarracino, the Communications Director for Lee County Visitor & Convention Bureau, from Margaritaville Beach Resort, about why you should start planning your trip now.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..