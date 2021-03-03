Trace Adkins performs Trace 25: Still Dreamin' Out Loud

This Saturday, LiveXLive will host three time Grammy Award nominee, multiple CMT and ACM - Academy of Country Music winner Trace Adkins and his upcoming virtual concert Trace 25: Still Dreamin' Out Loud. With more than 11 million albums sold, and over 20 charted singles and an accomplished actor, this country music icon has much to share.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.