Toyota’s Woven City: The Future of Innovation

Toyota’s groundbreaking project at the foot of Mount Fuji is designed to bring people and technology together in ways we’ve never seen before. At its heart, Woven City is a living lab, a place where real people and inventors are working side-by-side to test and refine new ideas, from automated vehicles to robotics that support independent living.
Imagine living in a place where everything, from how you travel to how you shop, is built to make life easier, safer, and more meaningful. That’s Woven City.

