Planning a holiday trip? Travel expert Meggan Kaiser shares how to make trips easier starting with choosing the right place to stay. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts offers thousands of hotels including Days Inn, La Quinta, and Wyndham Garden, giving travelers options for every style and budget. Their newest travel hack, Wyndham Rewards Insider, offers exclusive savings and perks for just $95 a year on hotel stays, flights, cruises, car rentals and more.

Staying healthy is also key during the busy travel season. Oscillococcinum, or Oscillo, helps reduce the duration and severity of flu-like symptoms at the first sign of body aches, fever, or fatigue. It is TSA-friendly, easy to take, and safe for families ages 2 and up.

Meggan also recommends simple ways to lower travel hassles like leaving early, keeping all confirmations in a screenshot album, carrying valuables with you, and bringing snacks and a water bottle from home. Shipping gifts ahead of time and following local tourism pages can also make trips smoother and more meaningful.

For more information, visit TipsOnTV.com.

#WCPO9Sponsor