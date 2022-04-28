Watch
Top Tips For Returning To The Office

Today, with restrictions being lifted around the country, people are returning to a work environment that looks familiar, but they continue to experience different challenges. Dr. Dana Sumpter, Associate Professor of Organization Theory and Management at Pepperdine University, describes how women can navigate their unique work situations. She also shares insights that bosses, coworkers, and senior executives need to know about women and especially working mothers during this time, to help support how they return back to the workplace with an eye on retention.

The transition back to the office won’t be easy, but we have you covered with tips and resources to help make the return to the office as seamless as possible.

