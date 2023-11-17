Top Tech Gifts with Carley Knobloch

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are just around the corner, and the big kick-off to the holiday shopping season begins! Once again, tech is expected to be at the top of everyone’s list.

But before shoppers hit the stores and their keyboards in search of that perfect gift, Tech Lifestyle Expert Carley Knobloch cuts through the confusion and dishes out some of her top tech gift ideas like a screen-free audio player for kids, cybersecurity protection, as well as a language learning app, cool earbuds and the latest laptop! Pete Scalia spoke with Carley to get the in-the-know for a more stress-free holiday shopping spree.

