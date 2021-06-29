Top Grilling Tips from a Celebrity Chef and Restauranteur

Independence day marks the kick-off to the grilling season in many ways, and what better way to celebrate than by hosting a backyard BBQ?! We talked to Chef Josh Capon, a celebrity chef and restauranteur about why he loves National Cattlemen's Beef Association and Beef Checkoff.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.