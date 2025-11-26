Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Top gifts for kids and families plus online scam safety

Holiday gift ideas and online safety tips to help shoppers avoid scams like fake deals, phishing messages, and celebrity endorsements while saving on kid tech, PJs, and beauty gifts
Holiday shopping is a busy time for deals, but it’s also a peak season for scams. New consumer research shows nearly one out of four Americans have been scammed during the holidays, often losing hundreds of dollars to fake deals, phishing messages, or fake celebrity endorsements. McAfee’s Scam Protection helps shoppers stay safer and more confident online.

National shopping expert Lindsay Roberts, founder of TheGiftInsider.com, highlights gift ideas for everyone in the family. Ekouaer offers cozy matching pajamas with up to 50 percent off on Amazon for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For kids, the Cosmo JrTrack 5 Kids Smartwatch offers GPS tracking, approved contacts, music with Spotify Kids, parental controls, and no internet or social media. The holiday box is 50% off for just under $105! Beauty lovers may appreciate the Laifen SE Lite Hair Dryer, a lightweight option with high-speed drying power and low noise, now up to 40 percent off.

