Top Beauty Trends for 2022 with Influencer Alba Ramos

Beauty and lifestyle influencer Alba Ramos has almost two million followers on her social media platforms. She is one of the top influencers in the beauty industry, which makes her the perfect expert share Whole Foods Market's TOP BEAUTY TRENDS FOR 2022. Ramos shared what’s trending, from skincare to haircare, sunscreen, and even sleep accessories. She also explained the importance of using beauty products that meet higher standards and how to save big on them during Whole Foods Market’s annual Beauty Week sale.
Posted at 1:05 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 13:05:59-05
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Clyde Gray, Mona Morrow and Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..
