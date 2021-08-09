Top 5 Most Requested Renovation Projects from an HGTV Host

For many homeowners, the idea of a summer home project is an exciting challenge. They are happy to open up the tool box and assemble a backyard swing set, build a DIY garden box or fix the tear in the screen door. But sometimes even the most handy do-it-yourselfers need to call in a professional. We talked to HGTV and DIY Network host Matt Blashaw about how to tell when a project has become too big or dangerous for you to handle yourself.