Top 5 Most Requested Renovation Projects from an HGTV Host

For many homeowners, the idea of a summer home project is an exciting challenge. They are happy to open up the tool box and assemble a backyard swing set, build a DIY garden box or fix the tear in the screen door. But sometimes even the most handy do-it-yourselfers need to call in a professional. We talked to HGTV and DIY Network host Matt Blashaw about how to tell when a project has become too big or dangerous for you to handle yourself.
Posted at 2:19 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 14:19:39-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.
Cincy Lifestyle Team
Cincinnati