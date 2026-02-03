Tooth pain myths and the truth about root canals

Tooth pain is one of the most common health issues people try to ignore, but experts say delaying care can have serious consequences. An endodontist is a dentist with 2 to 3 additional years of advanced training who specializes in diagnosing and treating pain, infection, and inflammation inside the tooth.

Dr. Stephen Katz explains that while endodontists are often known as root canal specialists, their real focus is saving natural teeth. Thanks to modern techniques, improved technology and better anesthetics, today’s root canal procedures are no different than a routine filling and are comfortable and pain-free. Saving your natural teeth is about more than comfort or appearance. Healthy teeth play an important role in speaking, chewing, and maintaining your smile. Dr. Katz also shares how treating tooth infections can support better overall health.

If you are experiencing pain, swelling or sensitivity, do not delay care. Ask your general dentist for a referral or visit findmyendodontist.com to locate an endodontist in your neighborhood and learn more.

