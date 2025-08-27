Toolbelt Ball 2025: A black-tie evening supporting neighbors in need

Step onto the dance floor for a night that changes lives. People Working Cooperatively’s Toolbelt Ball returns Sept. 13 at the Manor House in Mason. This black-tie gala raises funds for the Modifications for Mobility program, providing ramps, safe bathrooms, and other critical home modifications for neighbors living with disabilities. Get your ticket today at pwchomerepairs.org/toolbeltball .

