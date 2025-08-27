Toolbelt Ball 2025: A black-tie evening supporting neighbors in need
Prev
Next
Step into style at the Toolbelt Ball Sept. 13 at the Manor House. This annual black-tie gala raises funds for People Working Cooperatively’s Modifications for Mobility program.
Posted
Step onto the dance floor for a night that changes lives. People Working Cooperatively’s Toolbelt Ball returns Sept. 13 at the Manor House in Mason. This black-tie gala raises funds for the Modifications for Mobility program, providing ramps, safe bathrooms, and other critical home modifications for neighbors living with disabilities. Get your ticket today at pwchomerepairs.org/toolbeltball.
#WCPO9Sponsor
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..