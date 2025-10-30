Tom Gill brings trusted service to Hamilton with Buick and GMC brands

Tom Gill Auto Group is expanding its trusted service to Hamilton with the opening of Tom Gill Buick GMC. This new dealership brings two more brands under the Tom Gill name and offers customers added convenience with mobile service: providing oil changes, tire rotations, and more right at your home or workplace. Plus, through the Advantage Program, drivers enjoy lifetime oil changes, tire rotations, and exclusive perks at no extra cost. You can find new Buick and GMC models and experience award-winning customer care at TomGill.com.

#WCPO9Sponsor