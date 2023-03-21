Tips to Planning a Vacation or Staycation This Spring

Travel expert Meggan Kaiser says that now is the time to start planning that next vacation. Whether it may be a destination vacation or a quick staycation nearby, it is important to check out all the deals out there right now. Michelle Hopkins spoke with Meggan who literally wrote the book about free or affordable trips. Meggan’s book, EVERYWHERE FOR NOTHING: FREE TRAVEL FOR THE MODERN NOMAD, provides a timely roadmap for researching, creating, and enjoying an affordable vacation or staycation. She shares some timely tips for navigating one of the busiest travel seasons in years.

MOST IMPORTANT WHEN PLANNING A VACATION

Choosing where to stay is an important part of planning; and Wyndham Hotels and Resorts has over 91-hundred hotels across 24 brands in nearly 95 countries, with household names like Microtel, La Quinta, Days Inn and Super 8. That means, wherever travelling, chances are, Wyndham is there. Their award-winning loyalty program has all kinds of deals happening as part of their ongoing member month celebration. Check out WyndhamHotels.com for details and if booked today, you can earn 2 free nights when staying 3 nights or more!

SAVE ON TRAVEL

Whether looking for luggage or looking for the best credit card to maximize on travel rewards, start by visiting Slickdeals, a community of millions of real people working together to save, it is all about shoppers helping shoppers. With 12 million consumers vetting and voting up the very best deals from all your favorite retailers, find everything from cameras to suitcases to flights and know that you’re getting the best price. For instance, Meggan just found a deal for $44-hundred dollars off a trip to the Maldives. For more information, visit Slickdeals.com/travel.

PREPARE FOR UNEXPECTED TRAVEL PROBLEMS

When planning travel, unexpected events can happen. That is why Meggan always recommend travel insurance, and her go-to is Allianz. Allianz Travel Insurance can give the peace of mind to fully enjoy your trip and protect it from unexpected cancellations, delays and more. Buying travel insurance is the best way to protect your travel investment, and it can reimburse you for covered cancellations, significant travel delays, baggage issues and even medical emergencies. Look for Allianz Travel Insurance when booking with most major airlines, hotels, cruise lines and travel agents. For more information, visit www.allianztravelinsurance.com

