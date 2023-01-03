Tips To Create A New You in the New Year

2023 is beginning, which means resolutions and a time to start fresh, whether it is finances, family, or health. Here to get the year off to a good start is Celebrity Lifestyle Expert and Red-Carpet host Valerie Greenberg to share New Year, New You inspiration. Discover how the founder of “YOU’VE BEEN VALIDATED” can help anyone find time for health, happiness and beauty in their busy lifestyle. Valerie discusses how some of her super celebrity friends are accepting her New Year, New You Challenge!

A TOP SUGGESTION FOR CREATING A NEW YOU

Begin the New Year by creating the perfect home spa experience with Earth Kiss and their beautiful range of Kombucha-based facemasks while relaxing and listening to the Earth Kiss Experience App. With their facemasks anyone can achieve a radiant glow because they couple the powerful benefits of Kombucha and Spirulina to provide a real boost for dry, tired, and thirsty skin. Revitalized skin will look radiant, smoother & well-moisturised. Available for under $4 at Rite Aid. For more information, visit www.loveearthkiss.com.

FINANCIAL RESOLUTIONS IN THE NEW YEAR

The key to a better financial new year is finding a way to grow savings. Consider PayPal Savings provided by Synchrony Bank. PayPal Savings is an amazing tool to incorporate into any savings routine. It optimizes financial wellness to achieve savings goals with a current APY that is 12-times the national average. PayPal Savings makes it easy to set goals for the new year, earn interest and track progress, with no minimum balance or monthly fees. With its auto-save features, set up automatic transfers to help create regular savings habits and reach those goals. Find out more ways to save at PayPal.com.

IMPROVING HEALTH AND WELLNESS

Improving health and wellness is the biggest challenge for most people, so start the year turning healthy resolutions into lifelong habits with MyFitnessPal, the number one global nutrition and food tracking app. Users will be inspired with easy-to-implement tips and small daily changes that add up to big improvements. A MyFitnessPal account and the 14-day Jumpstart Your Health Challenge are free. With MyFitnessPal Premium, receive deeper nutritional insights, app customization, and guided plans. It is like having a dietitian, trainer, and coach for just under $80/year. For more information, visit www.myfitnesspal.com

SUGGESTIONS FOR A BETTER DIET

Neutral Milk is an amazing product that provides clean nutrition while protecting the planet. Neutral Milk is the country’s first carbon neutral food company. By making it the milk of choice, everyone can do their part to fight climate change. Neutral Milk is organic, coming from pasture-raised cows on small family farms that really love and care for their cows. It is also a nutritious source of protein and vitamins that does not contain oils, fillers, or other unhealthy ingredients. Pick up Neutral Milk at Sprouts Farmers Market and Whole Foods Market.

This portion of Cincy Lifestyle is paid for by Earth Kiss, PayPal, MyFitnessPal and Neutral Milk