Tips on How to Stay Healthy at Every Stage of Life

It is never too late to find a new career, hobby, or passion or too late to take care of oneself. September is National Healthy Aging Month, a time to focus national attention on the positive aspects of growing older. The idea is to inspire and offer practical ideas for adults aged 45 years and up so they can improve their physical, mental, social, and financial well-being. Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, concierge physician and star of Bravo TV’s ‘Married to Medicine’, is available to show everyone where to find some timely tips and products which enable anyone to age gracefully and stay healthy.

HOW IMPORTANT IS IT TO TAKE PREVENTATIVE STEPS

It is never too early or too late to incorporate preventative products into a beauty routine. That is why Contessa recommends CeraVe for skin care. Developed with dermatologists, CeraVe Skin Renewing Eye Cream helps minimize visible signs of aging around the delicate eye area. The lightweight, hydrating formula features ceramides, caffeine, and a peptide complex to strengthen the skin barrier and help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for younger, healthier looking eyes. CeraVe Skin Renewing Eye Cream is available at drugstores and Amazon for under $25-dollars. For more information, visit www.CeraVe.com.

RECOMMENDATIONS FOR HEALTHY AGING SKINCARE

The skin is the largest organ, so it is imporant to take care of it. Olay Body recently launched the Fearless Artist Series, a new collection of three new body washes that deeply hydrate to nourish, restore, and balance skin. The collection includes rich ingredients like Cocoa Butter, Aloe and Vitamin C. It comes in these beautiful bottles that were designed by African American artist Avery Williamson. Plus, a diverse team of women scientists developed the hydrating formulas. Olay Body is elevating body care and women of color in art and science with this collection. For more information, visit www.Olay.com.

OTHER HEALTHY AGING SUGGESTIONS

Skincare is so important. Eucerin’s Hydrating Cleansers are clinically formulated for sensitive skin, enriched with Hyaluronic Acid to help maintain skin’s moisture balance. Available in a Gel, Foam, or Micellar Water, these cleansers gently lift away impurities without stripping the skin. They are free of fragrance, alcohol, dyes, and parabens. Use the Hydrating Micellar Water first, and then follow up with either the Gel or Foam Cleanser for a double cleanse! For more information, visit Eucerin.com

