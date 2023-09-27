Watch Now
Tips For Wellness, Fitness and Self-Care

Fall is synonymous with a fresh start- whether you’re going back to school or not! The summer has officially had its send-off, and we look forward to the return of the routine, the crisp fall weather and the holidays are just around the corner. Wellness Lifestyle Expert Jamie Hess joined Michelle Hopkins with tips and recommendations for a better daily routine, keeping your body and mind fit, making “me” time and focusing on our fitness and wellness.
So how do we set ourselves up for a successful season to keep our family healthy and motivated as we move into the cooler weather? Wellness Lifestyle Expert Jamie Hess joined Michelle Hopkins with tips and recommendations for a better daily routine, keeping your body and mind fit, making “me” time and focusing on our fitness and wellness.

