Tips for Shopping Success

Every year, economist predict that holiday shopping will set new records. After a year and a half of challenges, this should be a shopping season like no other. From in-store shopping to mobile shopping, it is predicted that 2021 will be the biggest holiday shopping season in history.Even with the supply-chain issues, the key to getting great deals, according to Lindsay Roberts of The Gift Insider (TheGiftInsider.com), is shop early and have a plan and a strategy to choose gifts that your family, friends and co-workers will love.