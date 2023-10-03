Watch Now
Tips for Navigating Open Enrollment Season

Open Enrollment season is upon us! As we look ahead to 2024, now is the time to assess your health care coverage options to equip yourself to select a plan that will work best for you and your budget.
But just as millions of Americans prepare to choose health insurance for next year, a recent survey revealed that 1 in 3 people (36%) spend less than 1 hour reviewing their benefits options. For most people, not making an enrollment decision means you may be locked into your current plan for the upcoming year. If anything has changed this year – either with your current plan, health status or budget – that decision to do nothing could lead to unpleasant surprises or missed cost-savings in 2024.

Michelle Hopkins spoke with Rhonda Randall, Chief Medical Officer at UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual, to learn a few tips for navigating open enrollment season.

