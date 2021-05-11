Tips for Getting Windows You'll Love

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

If you plan to replace your windows because they're old or you just want to boost your curb appeal, then you need to hear this first! We talked to Joey Jones from Window Nation about how to know when it's time to replace your windows, and what to consider when buying windows.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.