Tips for Choosing a Medicare Part C Plan this Open Enrollment

2023 Medicare Advantage plans
Posted at 12:55 PM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 12:55:48-04

During open enrollment this year, which lasts until December 7, Medicare-eligible individuals will see new 2023 Medicare Advantage plans with benefits and services to stay healthy with zero compromises. Elena McFann, President of Medicare for Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, discusses what to look for before choosing a plan this year. She touched on everything from simplification and cost predictability to access as well as looking for other ways the plan can be used beyond traditional coverage.

For more information, visit Anthem.com/Medicare or call 1-855-949-3319

