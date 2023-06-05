Tips for Building Sustainable Choices into Your Everyday Life

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WCPO 9.

Celebrating 50 years, World Environment Day 2023 is a reminder that people's actions matter and contribute to building a brighter future for us all.

The relationship between consumer behavior and sustainability is often complex and sometimes unclear for individuals. Recent data from Morning Consult shows U.S. adults agree companies and science should prioritize more sustainable solutions – especially in renewable energy. They also agree there is a positive impact to reducing the environmental footprint and impact of the goods and services we make and consume (67%). In fact, nearly one-third (30%) say they will not buy a product if it does not have sustainable packaging. Further, when it comes to sustainable issues like renewable energy, many (62%) want to better understand how to help their community use these resources.

Jayshree Seth, 3M corporate scientist and chief science advocate, joined Michelle Hopkins with consumer tips for building sustainable practices into our everyday lives and for our community. As a scientist who spends much of her time in the lab innovating, she talks to the process of creating sustainable solutions, what keeps her motivated, and her personal experiences (at work and with her family) and inspiration for a brighter future.

