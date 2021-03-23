Tips and Tricks for Spring DIY Projects

Spring is the perfect time for homeowners to tackle all those do-it-yourself home improvement projects. We talked to our favorite TV contractor, Chip Wade to learn more about how DAP Products can help. Chip is the original Emmy-winning host of such HGTV shows as Elbow Room, Curb Appeal: The Block, and several others!

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.