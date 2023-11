Ready or not- the holidays are around the corner! If that notion makes you sweat (even in the snowy weather)- have no fear! Everyone can still get great gifts at great prices with ease. Lifestyle Expert Carey Reilly joined Michelle Hopkins to show you to get it all done, give amazing gifts and do it all with a smile!

Ugreen Nexode RG 30W/65W Charger

Amazon and Ugreen.com

Wells Fargo Active Cash Card

creditcards.wellsfargo.com

Michelin X-Ice SNOW tire

MichelinMan.com

#WCPO9Sponsor