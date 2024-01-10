Time to Start Training for the Flying Pig Marathon
If you want to run the Flying Pig Marathon in May, now is the time to start your training. Michelle Hopkins spoke with Executive Director Iris Simpson Bush to get us going in the new year.
Posted at 11:28 AM, Jan 10, 2024
Learn more about the Flying Pig Marathon at flyingpigmarathon.org and mark your calendar for May 3-5.
