Thrift with a Mission

Prev
Next
Thrifting saves more than just your wallet - it saves space in landfills and gives families a fresh start. Shop at New Life Furniture Thrift Store and support a greater cause.
Posted
New Life Furniture Thrift Store in Sharonville is more than a place to shop.. it’s a way to support families overcoming homelessness. Every item sold helps fund the region’s only furniture bank. Learn more at newlifethriftstore.com
#WCPO9Sponsor
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..