Thrift with a Mission

Thrifting saves more than just your wallet - it saves space in landfills and gives families a fresh start. Shop at New Life Furniture Thrift Store and support a greater cause.
New Life Furniture Thrift Store in Sharonville is more than a place to shop.. it’s a way to support families overcoming homelessness. Every item sold helps fund the region’s only furniture bank. Learn more at newlifethriftstore.com

