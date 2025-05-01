Thrift with a Mission

New Life Furniture Thrift Store in Sharonville is more than a place to shop.. it’s a way to support families overcoming homelessness. Every item sold helps fund the region’s only furniture bank. Learn more at newlifethriftstore.com

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..