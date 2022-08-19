Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Three Appointments to Add to Your Back-to-School Checklist

Three Appointments to Add to Your Back-to-School Checklist
Posted at 1:21 PM, Aug 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 13:21:38-04

With back-to-school season in full swing and COVID-19 restrictions largely in the past, this academic year may feel relatively routine. A return to in-person activities includes the chance to schedule those health exams that may have been skipped during the peak of the pandemic.

Dr. Donna O’Shea, chief medical officer of population health for UnitedHealthcare, joins us with a back-to-school health checklist to help give children a better chance to succeed inside and outside the classroom.

For more information about health and well-being, please go to uhc.com.

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.