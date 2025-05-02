Watch Now
The Untold Chapter of Varsity Blues

John Wilson shares how he was falsely accused in the Varsity Blues scandal and the toll it took on his family in a story he says prosecutors didn’t want told
John Wilson was never a celebrity parent, but he became one of the most high-profile names tied to the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal. In an interview with Pete Scalia, he shares how federal prosecutors used his case to gain headlines and how he fought to clear his name. Learn more at ScandalWithinTheScandal.com

