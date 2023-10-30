The Ultimate Tools and Solutions Needed for Starting and Growing A Small Business

In today’s competitive business landscape, small businesses need a trusted partner with them throughout all stages of their business journey – from establishing legitimacy to improving operations to growing their business.

Becoming a successful entrepreneur isn’t only about having the best idea. The smarter decisions made early on, the better the chance of success. The truth is, 20% of small businesses fail in the first year and 30% will fail by the second year. Taking time to research the market, write a business plan and prepare any licenses will give new businesses a head start.

Pete Scalia spoke with Brian Alster, GM, NA Finance & Risk Solutions, Dun & Bradstreet and Enterprise Business platforms, Dun & Bradstreet, a global provider of data and analytics working with more than 3 million SMBs around the world, to talk more about how to take the plunge into entrepreneurship and stay ahead of any missteps.

