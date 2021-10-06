The Ultimate Fall Checklist for Busy Moms

With extracurriculars and busy schedules, it's easy to get overwhelmed during the back-to-school season. The blogger behind "Mom on the Run" has some tips on how manage all the stress and how to make your life less chaotic.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.