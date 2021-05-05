Watch
The Temperatures Strike Back: Winning the Thermostat Wars with Logan Services

Posted at 10:15 PM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 22:15:14-04

Not so long ago in a neighborhood not so far away, homeowners where getting ready for warmer temperatures, wondering how they were going to keep control of the temperature setting on their thermostat.

Does that describe you? Now that the outdoor temperatures are getting warmer, has the outlook on indoor temps changed at home?

If you find yourself (or your family members), trying to turn the thermostat up or down then may the fourth be with you! Logan Services will show you how to win the ThermoSTAT WARS at home.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.

