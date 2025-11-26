Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

The Season’s Hottest Tech and Trendy Gift Ideas

Find out what’s hot this holiday as Mario Armstrong highlights smart gifts for musicians, Peanuts fans, language learners, kids who love Cat Ninja, and anyone who wants a powerful, self-cleaning robot vacuum
The Season’s Hottest Tech and Trendy Gift Ideas
Posted

Holiday shopping is officially underway, and digital lifestyle expert Mario Armstrong is sharing his guide to what’s hot this season. From the smart and interactive ROLI piano system to Peanuts digital advent fun, Rosetta Stone’s best deal of the year, Cat Ninja collectible figurines, and a powerful robot vacuum that cleans itself, there’s something for everyone on your list. See all the products and where to buy them at InTheNews.tv.

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Be Santa's helper! Click or scan to donate today