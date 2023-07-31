Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

The Seal of Cotton’s 50th Anniversary

It’s Time To Celebrate Cotton, the Natural and Biodegradable Fabric, on The Seal of Cotton’s 50th Anniversary
Posted at 11:34 AM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 11:34:18-04

It’s the 50th Anniversary of the Seal of Cotton, an iconic trademark more than 90% of Americans are familiar with, according to Cotton Incorporated’s 2023 Seal of Cotton survey. It all started with a simple advertising assignment, to find a way to make cotton stand up to synthetics. The winning design is simple, just the word cotton and an image of a cotton boll, but that image is now iconic for shoppers to know clothing, home textiles and personal care products bearing the symbol are made of cotton.

Cotton Incorporated SVP of Consumer Marketing Kim Kitchings joined Michelle Hopkins to talk more about Cotton’s true American story and how it’s still the best choice fabric for consumers.

For more information, visit www.thefabricofourlives.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022