The Seal of Cotton’s 50th Anniversary

It’s the 50th Anniversary of the Seal of Cotton, an iconic trademark more than 90% of Americans are familiar with, according to Cotton Incorporated’s 2023 Seal of Cotton survey. It all started with a simple advertising assignment, to find a way to make cotton stand up to synthetics. The winning design is simple, just the word cotton and an image of a cotton boll, but that image is now iconic for shoppers to know clothing, home textiles and personal care products bearing the symbol are made of cotton.

Cotton Incorporated SVP of Consumer Marketing Kim Kitchings joined Michelle Hopkins to talk more about Cotton’s true American story and how it’s still the best choice fabric for consumers.

