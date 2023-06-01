Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

The Road to Recovery with First Step Home

Having the support and resources available are so important when it comes to overcoming substance use. First Step Home in Walnut Hills is doing just that by empowering women and providing a safe and nurturing environment.
Posted at 1:56 PM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 13:56:02-04

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WCPO 9.

Having the support and resources available are so important when it comes to overcoming substance use. First Step Home in Walnut Hills is doing just that by empowering women and providing a safe and nurturing environment. They are celebrating their 30-year anniversary with a TV special on June 8th at 7:30pm called 'The Road to Recovery'. Michelle Hopkins was joined by President and CEO Cassidy Lekan ahead of the special.

Learn more about First Step Home at www.FirstStepHome.org

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022