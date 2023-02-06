The Princess Of Sierra Leone, Africa is in town
Princess Of Sierra Leone, Africa
By:
Cincy Lifestyle Staff
,
Michelle Hopkins
Posted at 12:15 PM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 12:15:54-05
The Princess Of Sierra Leone, Africa is in town!
Princess Sarah Culberson joined Michelle Hopkins on Cincy Lifestyle to share her fascinating story of how she went from West Virginia to West Africa.
