The Popcorn of Hollywood now here in the Queen City

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Known as the “Popcorn of Hollywood” with celeb fans including Ryan Seacrest , Lil Yachty, Sean Penn , Robert De Niro. and many, many more. A portion of all Candy Pop + Cookie Pop proceeds will be donated to the Ryan Seacrest Foundation across all flavor varieties throughout 2021! Not only healthy snacking, but feel good snacking with a purpose!! Learn more @ryanfoundation For more info visit www.snackpop.com and Follow @eatsnackpop ( instagram.com/eatsnackpop )

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.