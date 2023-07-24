Watch Now
The PACT Act and Your Cincinnati VA Medical Center Benefits

The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. This law helps the VA provide generations of Veterans—and their survivors—with the care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve.

Chief Public Affaurs Officer at Cincinnati VA Medical Center, Todd Sledge, joined Pete Scalia to discuss this further.

Not yet enrolled in VA Health Care? The best way to get enrolled is by calling (513) 475-6499 or visit Cincinnati.VA.gov

