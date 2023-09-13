Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

The New Chick Melt from Chicken Salad Chick

Introducing the Melt of Melts
Posted at 1:30 PM, Sep 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-13 13:30:02-04

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept recently announced the launch of its brand-new menu item, The Chick Melt!

This new, exciting addition to menus nationwide will feature each guest’s choice of one of Chicken Salad Chick’s 12+ chicken salad flavors paired with provolone cheese, all atop a toasted, buttery croissant. The balance of the sandwich’s golden-brown, crispy exterior and melted, gooey cheesy interior, naturally elevates the brand’s famous made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors to a whole new level. 

As part of this new menu item launch, Chicken Salad Chick guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with the following specials and giveaways.  

  • Make Patty Melt From September 18 – 23 all guests named Patty, Patrick, Patricia, or the like, can receive a free Chick Melt at all Chicken Salad Chick locations.
  • Nothing Fishy Here From October 25 – 27, guests can say goodbye to “tuna melt breath” when they exchange a can of tuna for a free Chick Melt, at participating locations. All cans collected will be donated to a homeless shelter or food bank chosen by each location. 

For more information, visit www.ChickenSaladChick.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022

Stream local news and weather anytime | FREE!