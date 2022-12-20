The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation Receives A Record-Breaking Gift

The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation received the largest gift in its history when Fred Smith, founder and chairman of FedEx recently donated a recording-breaking 65 million dollars. The donation bolsters the mission set forth by MCSF of providing funding towards much needed access to education for the children of Marines and Navy Corpsmen attending post-high school, undergraduate, and career and technical education programs in all 50 states. This gift will make a significant, life-changing impact on thousands of military families.

Founded in 1962 as the nation’s oldest and largest provider of scholarships for military children, the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation has awarded over 50,000 scholarships valued at nearly $185 million.

Smith is not only an American business magnate but a Marine Corp veteran. This gift coincides with the release of a new motion picture titled, Devotion, produced by Smith’s daughters, Molly and Rachel Smith. The movie details the service of Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner, two elite US Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War, who displayed heroic sacrifices that would ultimately make them the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen. In addition to benefitting the existing Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation, this gift will establish the new Brown Hudner Navy Scholarship Foundation, named for the subjects of the film.

Ted Probert, President, and CEO of the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation shares how this gift will benefit children of Marine and Navy Corpsmen in all 50 states.

For more information, visit MCSF.org

#WCPO9Sponsor