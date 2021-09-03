The Lunch Whisperer: Easy dishes your children will love

You've seen her videos online, now Kristina Kuzmic is helping us out with lunch. She teamed up with Natural Choice to help people reduce some of the chaos in their lives - particularly surrounding lunchtime – so that they can focus less on preparing meals and more on connecting with the ones they love.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.