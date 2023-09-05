The LPGA Returns to the Queen City

The 2nd annual Kroger Queen City Championship Presented by P&G is taking place this weekend at the Kenwood Country Club. This stop on the LPGA tour includes 144 of the world's best female golfers. Tens of thousands of spectators are expected to come out for the competition.

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw previewed the event with Tournament Director Emily Norell, who shared what improvements attendees can expect to experience.

The event runs from Sept. 6th-10th. To grab tickets and find the full schedule, visit https://queencitylpga.com/

#WCPO9Sponsor