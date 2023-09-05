Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

The LPGA Returns to the Queen City

Queen City Championship - The LPGA Returns to the Queen City
Posted at 1:18 PM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 13:18:59-04

The 2nd annual Kroger Queen City Championship Presented by P&G is taking place this weekend at the Kenwood Country Club. This stop on the LPGA tour includes 144 of the world's best female golfers. Tens of thousands of spectators are expected to come out for the competition.

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw previewed the event with Tournament Director Emily Norell, who shared what improvements attendees can expect to experience.

The event runs from Sept. 6th-10th. To grab tickets and find the full schedule, visit https://queencitylpga.com/

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022