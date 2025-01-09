Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

The Latest Innovations in Consumer Tech

Pete Scalia caught up with Digital Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong at CES 2025 in Las Vegas to highlight the latest and greatest in consumer tech trends.
Posted

Want to see what the future holds? Pete Scalia caught up with Digital Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong at CES 2025 in Las Vegas to highlight the latest and greatest in consumer tech trends. From smart TVs to home security, here's a quick rundown of the must-see innovations:

- TCL QM6K TV & NXTPAPER 11 Plus (Cutting-edge display technology and AI-powered comfort. www.TCL.com)
- Honeywell Home X2S Smart Thermostat (Energy-efficient and budget-friendly smart home upgrade. www.HoneywellHome.com)
- Govee Table Lamp 2 Pro x Sound by JBL (Sync sound and light for the ultimate entertainment vibe. www.Govee.com)
- Jackery Home Energy Solutions (Solar energy innovations for any home. www.Jackery.com)
- Schlage Arrive™ Smart WiFi Deadbolt (Keyless entry with style and security. www.Schlage.com)

For more information on these and other groundbreaking tech, visit www.BestofCES.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

The team that helps you save so you Don't Waste Your Money