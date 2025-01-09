The Latest Innovations in Consumer Tech

Want to see what the future holds? Pete Scalia caught up with Digital Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong at CES 2025 in Las Vegas to highlight the latest and greatest in consumer tech trends. From smart TVs to home security, here's a quick rundown of the must-see innovations:

- TCL QM6K TV & NXTPAPER 11 Plus (Cutting-edge display technology and AI-powered comfort. www.TCL.com)

- Honeywell Home X2S Smart Thermostat (Energy-efficient and budget-friendly smart home upgrade. www.HoneywellHome.com)

- Govee Table Lamp 2 Pro x Sound by JBL (Sync sound and light for the ultimate entertainment vibe. www.Govee.com)

- Jackery Home Energy Solutions (Solar energy innovations for any home. www.Jackery.com)

- Schlage Arrive™ Smart WiFi Deadbolt (Keyless entry with style and security. www.Schlage.com)

For more information on these and other groundbreaking tech, visit www.BestofCES.com

#WCPO9Sponsor