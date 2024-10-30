The Key to a Secure Retirement: Proactive Tax Planning

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tax planning is a critical but often overlooked part of a retirement plan. Many retirees fall into the trap of reactive tax preparation instead of a forward-looking strategy that could save them thousands of dollars. At Golden Reserve, they help you develop a proactive tax plan to minimize your tax burden. For more information, visit www.GoldenReserve.com

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..