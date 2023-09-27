The Kenwood by Senior Star Named to Fortune’s list of Best Workplaces in Aging Services
Executive Director Scott Gibson and Health Services Director Rachael Egloff from The Kenwood joined Michelle Hopkins and Pete Scalia to learn more about the Senior Star Communities and the significance of the being on the Fortune list.
Posted at 12:04 PM, Sep 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-27 12:04:14-04
Looking to downsize during Retirement? The Kenwood by Senior Star offers a wide range of lifestyle options for you and your loved ones! They have recently been named to Fortune's list of Best Workplaces in Aging Services. It's the fifth time in six years that Senior Star has appeared on this executive list since its inception in 2018.
For more information, visit www.SeniorStar.com/Kenwood or call 513-924-4016
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..