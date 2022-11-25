Watch Now
The Joy of Real Christmas Trees

Posted at 1:06 PM, Nov 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-25 13:06:46-05

When asked to choose how they feel when they smell a real Christmas tree, respondents to a nationwide survey chose “JOYFUL” 42% of the time – more than any other emotion.1 The same survey found that nearly all (81%) agreed that “real Christmas trees smell like Christmas” itself.

Today, third-generation Christmas tree grower Beau Coan and Nicole Jolly, Host of “True Food TV, the web’s most watched series on agricultural education, have teamed up with the Real Christmas Tree Board to highlight why REAL Christmas trees can create lasting family memories.

For more information, visit www.RealChristmasTreeBoard.com

