The Journey Within

Come join Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for a very special evening of wisdom and meditation at the Cincinnati Masonic Center on Aug 24, Thursday, 6.30pm to 8.30pm. On the current US tour, Gurudev has shared his wisdom and meditation techniques with tens of thousands of community members at 25 sold-out events across the country.

Founded by Gurudev, the Art of Living is a non-profit, educational, and humanitarian organization that helps individuals bolster their mental health, relieve stress, and build resilience through evidence-based techniques and training. The Art of Living has since touched the lives of millions of people around the world. Gurudev is a global humanitarian, spiritual leader, and ambassador of peace. Through Gurudev’s programs, millions of people worldwide have found peace and resilience in the face of adversity, learning not only how to excel in their own lives, but also how to become powerful agents for social change.

We all go through difficult moments in our life (work, relationships, finances, health, etc.) where we may feel stressed, depressed, anxious, etc. These negative emotions cause disturbance and can be challenging to deal with. However, rarely at home, or in school are we taught how to handle and overcome these emotions. Join Gurudev for a memorable evening of profound wisdom where one gains insights to life's most pressing issues in a light hearted manner and hope and inspiration to move forward. Even if you have been meditating for a while or are new to meditation, this is a beautiful opportunity to meditate alongside Gurudev and become a part of Cincinnati's largest peace meditation gathering!

Gurudev is visiting Cincinnati after 13 years and we are thrilled to invite you and your entire family to this special event on Aug 24 ! You can get tickets here: tiny.cc/thejourneywithin

