The Inspiring Message behind the Wonder of Princess Celebration

As families wrap up the summer and get ready for school, a new campaign hopes to spark a unique conversation about aspirational Disney Princess characters and the importance of living each day with confidence and mindfulness. It’s all part of the Wonder of Princess celebration, culminating with Disney’s World Princess Week (August 20th-26th), a global extravaganza that highlights the impact of the timeless magic and beloved storytelling of Disney Princess characters.

Super mom and celebrity journalist Emily L. Foley is teaming up with Disney to discuss this fun-filled celebration and how it can help inspire confidence in young people, especially as they get ready to go back-to-school. She joined Michelle Hopkins with a first look at a magical line up of new products and collaborations that will involve the iconic Disney Princess brand and its beloved characters.

Learn more at www.TipsOnTV.com

#WCPO9Sponsor